Timeline of the Israeli raid in Gaza that rescued two hostages and killed dozens of Palestinians
By The Associated Press
The Israeli raid in the southern Gaza Strip lasted less than 90 minutes. When it was over, two hostages had been safely rescued from a second-floor apartment guarded by Hamas gunmen, and local officials said 67 Palestinians were killed. A wave of heavy airstrikes launched to cover the rescuers echoed across the border town of Rafah, where over half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has sought shelter from fighting elsewhere.