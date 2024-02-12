Trump arrives in federal court in Florida for closed hearing in his classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a federal courthouse in Florida for a closed hearing in his criminal case charging him with mishandling classified documents. Monday’s hearing was scheduled to discuss the procedures for the handling of classified evidence in the case, which is currently set for trial on May 20. Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding highly classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing FBI efforts to get them back. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon expects to hear arguments in the morning from defense lawyers and in the afternoon from prosecutors, each outside of the other’s presence.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.