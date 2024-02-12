Turkey hails its first astronaut who returned from a 3-week mission to International Space Station

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s first astronaut has returned home to a hero’s welcome as a symbol of the country’s advances in technology and aerospace. Alper Gezeravci was greeted Monday by bouquet-laden children at Ankara’s Esenboga Airport on his returns from a private three-week mission to the International Space Station. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan closely followed Gezeravci’s mission, declaring it a “new symbol of a growing, stronger and assertive Turkey” after the country marked its centenary last year. The expedition is seen in Turkey as a source of national pride and a highlight of its technological advancement, especially in the field of aerospace and military development. Turkey established its own space agency in 2018, and said it will land on the moon by 2026.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.