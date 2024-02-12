US closes 7-year probe into Ford Fusion power steering failures without seeking further recalls

U.S. auto safety regulators have closed a seven-year investigation into complaints about power-assisted steering failures in Ford Fusions without seeking additional recalls. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Monday that its testing found only minor steering effort changes if the power-assist failed. It also found a declining failure trend, and a lower failure rate in Fusions that were not recalled. The agency opened the probe in September of 2016 after getting over 500 complaints that the power steering failed suddenly, making the midsize sedans difficult to steer. The probe covered nearly 263,000 Fusions from the 2010 model year. But the documents posted Monday said the agency did not find any safety-related defect trend.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.