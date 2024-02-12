Whereabouts of Venezuelan human rights attorney and her family remain unknown days after detentions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The whereabouts of a prominent human rights attorney, her daughter and ex-husband remain unknown, three days after Venezuelan authorities detained her at an airport as she and her adult child awaited a flight to Miami. Attorneys for lawyer and activist Rocío San Miguel, Miranda Díaz San Miguel and Victor Díaz Paruta could not locate their clients Monday at detention facilities in the capital despite confirmation Sunday from Attorney General Tarek William Saab of San Miguel’s detention. Authorities have not acknowledged the detention of Miranda Díaz and Victor Díaz, but a family spokeswoman told The Associated Press Monday both were last seen Saturday.

