Wisconsin Republicans eye surprise open congressional seat in strong GOP district

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The surprise retirement of a GOP congressman in a solidly Republican Wisconsin congressional district has potential candidates weighing a run, even as a former state lawmaker quickly jumped into the race. U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher announced Saturday that he won’t run for a fifth term representing the 8th Congressional District in northeast Wisconsin. The abrupt move came just days after he angered his fellow Republicans by refusing to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Just hours after Gallagher announced his retirement, former state Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton, announced his candidacy. A Republican consultant and a vocal Trump backer is also considering a run.

