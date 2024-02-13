1 person missing as firefighters in Sweden struggle for second day to put out a water park fire

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Firefighters in Sweden are struggling for the second day to put out a blaze at a water park that’s under construction at one of the country’s biggest amusement centers. One park employee is missing and 16 people, mainly workers, were slightly injured in the blaze in the popular Liseberg amusement complex in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Crews said there were still pockets of fires burning there on Tuesday. Extinguishing the blaze, which erupted on Monday, has been made more difficult because of the risk of collapse of the structures. Authorities have not said what caused the blaze.

