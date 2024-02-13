2 suspected gang members arrested after 4 killed in Los Angeles-area shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say two suspected gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of shootings in the Los Angeles area that killed four people, including a 14-year-old boy. A sheriff’s captain said Tuesday that the shootings occurred over a span of a few hours late Sunday and early Monday in the cities of Huntington Park, Bell, Cudahy and Los Angeles. Investigators don’t have a motive, but they believe all the victims were randomly targeted and did not know the suspects. The suspects are both men, ages 42 and 20. The older man has an extensive criminal history, officials say.

