3 dead in bombing attack on Congo displacement camp as violence in the east escalates

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A group of rebels bombed a displacement camp in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province killing three civilians and injuring eight others, a local civil society group says. The announcement comes as violence in the conflict-hit region escalates and a humanitarian group warns that thousands are facing limited access to aid. A rebel group with alleged links to neighboring Rwanda, bombed the Zaina camp on Monday, which is 16 miles from the city of Goma, civil society leader Wete Mwami Yenga, said. The bombing followed days of attacks not far away from the city.

