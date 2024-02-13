A Polish doctor kidnapped in Chad has been released and is unharmed, minister says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says a Polish doctor kidnapped in Chad has been freed and is unharmed. Private Polish broadcaster Polsat News says the woman was volunteering at a hospital when attackers pretending to be patients abducted her and a Mexican doctor on Monday. A fellow doctor told The Associated Press that the Mexican physician escaped during an altercation between the abductors and Chad’s security forces. Kidnappings for ransom are frequent in Chad’s Tandjile region, where the abductions took place.

