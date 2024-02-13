A rights group says Senegal’s security forces have killed at least 3 people during protests

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Amnesty International says security forces in Senegal have killed at least three people, including a 16-year-old boy, during protests in recent days denouncing the president’s decision to delay elections. Another large protest by civil society, opposition and trade unions was expected Tuesday evening, but organizers said authorities hadn’t authorized it. Senegal has seen more than a week of protests after President Macky Sall delayed elections scheduled for late February, citing time needed to resolve controversies over the disqualification of some candidates.

