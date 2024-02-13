Skip to Content
A Wyoming police officer is dead, shot while issuing warning

Published 4:56 PM

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A police officer serving a trespass warning is dead after being shot in northern Wyoming. Sgt. Nevada Krinkee died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday in downtown Sheridan. Sheridan police say the male shooter barricaded himself in a home a few blocks away after the shooting. A standoff between the suspect and state and local police agencies continued into Tuesday evening. The suspect’s identity was not released. Krinkee was a six-year veteran of the police department of Sheridan, a city of 20,000 people 10 miles south of the Montana line.

