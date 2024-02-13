Activist sees ‘new beginning’ after Polish state TV apologizes for years of anti-LGBTQ propaganda

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An LGBTQ rights activist in Poland says he believes it’s a “new beginning” in Poland after a host on state television apologized on air for the homophobic propaganda aired by state media for years. Bart Staszewski, a prominent activist, said the apology took him by surprise and that he found it refreshing. During the eight years of rule by the national conservative party, Law and Justice, state media promoted the party’s line that LGBTQ+ people were threats to Polish families. That has changed under a new government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who moved quickly to eject the Law and Justice supporters from positions of power over state media.

