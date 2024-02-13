Biden says Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to NATO is ‘un-American’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Donald Trump’s comments calling into question the U.S. commitment to defend its NATO allies from attack were “dangerous” and “un-American.” Biden seized on the former president’s comments that sowed fresh fears among U.S. partners about its dependability on the global stage. Speaking from the White House as he encouraged the House to take up a Senate-passed aid bill to fund Ukraine hold off the Russian invasion, Biden said Trump’s comments about the mutual defense pact were “dangerous and shocking.” Trump said Saturday that he once warned that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO member nations that are “delinquent” in devoting 2% of their gross domestic product to defense.

