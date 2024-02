Two climate activists have targeted Botticelli’s masterpiece “The Birth of Venus” hanging at Florence’s Uffizi Gallery, attaching images of recent flood damage in the Tuscany region on the protective glass. Authorities immediately cleared the room and the two protesters were taken by carabinieri for questioning. Under a new law, the protesters risk up to six months of jail time.

