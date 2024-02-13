Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives limited at Kentucky colleges under Senate bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican-backed measure to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices at Kentucky’s public universities has won approval from the state Senate. The bill cleared the Senate on a 26-7 vote Tuesday after an emotional debate, sending the proposal to the House. One Democratic lawmaker predicted the measure will draw a court challenge. Republican Sen. Mike Wilson says his bill would counter a trend toward denying campus jobs or promotions to people refusing to espouse “liberal ideologies.” Opponents warn the bill could roll back gains in minority enrollments and stifle campus discussions on sensitive subjects dealing with past discrimination.

