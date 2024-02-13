Officials say 2 boats collide on Congo River but give conflicting accounts on deaths

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local officials say two boats have collided on the Congo River in western Congo, but they give conflicting accounts on deaths. The chief of the Maluku municipality says no one died in Monday’s collision east of Congo’s capital. Another local official at first said dozens were dead but later said the toll wasn’t clear. A video seen by The Associated Press shows people flailing in the water while small boats move towards them. Deadly boating accidents occur frequently in Congo as crews often overload vessels. Rivers are key to transport in the central African country with some of the world’s least developed road infrastructure.

