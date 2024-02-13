Family of Palestinian-American detained by Israel seeks her release. ‘I want my mother back’

JERUSALEM (AP) — The family of a Palestinian-American woman arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank say they still haven’t had contact with her, more than a week after she was seized from her home in an overnight raid. Relatives of Samaher Esmail say they are getting increasingly worried because they believe the 46-year-old woman has not received the medication she takes for her cancer treatment. “I want my mother back,” her son, Ibrahim Esmail, told a news conference on Monday in Washington. Esmail’s family says that she was dragged out of bed in the early hours of Feb. 5. The Israeli military has said she was arrested for “incitement on social media,” but given no other details.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.