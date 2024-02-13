Turkey detains 4 people as part of probe into landslide at gold mine that left at least 9 missing
By SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media say authorities have detained four people in connection with a massive landslide that engulfed a gold mine in eastern Turkey, leaving at least nine workers missing. The landslide struck the mine in Turkey’s mountainous Erzincan province on Tuesday. Video seemingly shot by a worker showed a huge mass of earth rushing down a gully, overrunning everything in its path. The landslide involved a mound of soil extracted from the mine. The mine’s field manager and other officials were detained Wednesday. More than 800 search and rescue personnel are involved in the efforts to find the missing workers.