India’s Modi arrives in the UAE on his seventh trip to a nation that is home to millions of Indians

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the United Arab Emirates on his seventh trip to the nation. He’s preparing to be feted by tens of thousands of his countrymen Tuesday ahead of elections back home in the coming months. Modi was met on landing in Abu Dhabi by Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a man he has called his brother while working to bolster ties with the Arabian Peninsula nation that is home to millions of Indians. The two leaders walked past an honor guard before sitting down for their meeting, which saw bilateral agreements signed between the nations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.