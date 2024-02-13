Skip to Content
AP-National

Kansas lawmakers look to increase penalties for harming police dogs

By
Published 10:11 PM

By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislatore are moving to impose tougher prison sentences for harming or killing police dogs. A measure has bipartisan support despite questions elsewhere over how the animals are used.  The state House expected to take a final vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow judges to sentence first-time offenders to five years in prison for killing a policed dog and mandate a fine of at least $10,000. Killing the dogs already is a felony in Kansas, but the maximum prison sentence is one year and the maximum fine is $5,000. The measure is a response to the death in November of an 8-year-old sheriff’s dog in Wichita.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content