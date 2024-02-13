Lawmakers honor House clerk who served during chaos of Jan. 6 and McCarthy speaker votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers have honored the official charged with maintaining order in the House during two of the chamber’s most tumultuous moments — the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and last year’s longest race for House speaker since before the Civil War. Cheryl Johnson, the 36th House clerk, was presented with the 2023 Freedom Award from the United States Capitol Historical Society. The awards honors those who exhibit extraordinary dedication to freedom, democracy and representative government. Leading the ceremony were the two former House speakers who benefitted most from her work as the House’s lead administrator — Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi and former Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.