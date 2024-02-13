Millennial Money: Should you care about your partner’s credit score?

While credit scores aren’t exactly the most romantic topic of discussion, they can be the keys to unlocking the future that you and your partner envision. Chatting about scores with a significant other is also a good way to learn about their money history and behaviors. Knowing not just your partner’s credit score, but also the reasons that influence it as well as other details about their financial life, can better allow you to assess how successful the relationship might be. Start the conversation by opening up about your own situation, even if it’s uncomfortable at first.

