Poland’s prime minister says authorities widely used spyware under the previous government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says he has documentation proving that state authorities under the previous government used powerful Pegasus spyware illegally and targeted a “very long” list of victims. Tusk made the comment during a news briefing alongside President Andrzej Duda, a political opponent. The use of Pegasus was alleged to have occurred under a government led by Law and Justice, a right-wing party with which Duda is aligned. Tusk said he was sharing information with Duda that showed wide use of the aggressive spyware in Poland. He said he would provide Duda with a full set of documents, if he were interested.

