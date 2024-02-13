Protesting Greek farmers debate next moves after government offers some concessions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has offered some concessions to farming unionists who are threatening to block roads around the country amid protests over high production costs. But it’s unclear whether the representatives of farming associations who met with Mitsotakis in Athens on Tuesday were appeased. They say decisions will be taken following regional meetings of protesting farmers. One unionist present at the meeting said that he would advocate a tough stance. Farmers in several parts of the country have been staging brief, largely symbolic roadblocks, mostly avoiding key highways, for days, and have threatened to ramp up the campaign. The unrest follows farmers’ protests in several other European Union countries.

