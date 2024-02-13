Safety panel urges Fukushima nuclear plant operator to better communicate with the public after leak

TOKYO (AP) — A panel of safety experts is urging the operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan to communicate more quickly with the public over incidents such as last week’s leak of contaminated water. Thirteen years have passed since the Fukushima disaster in which the plant suffered triple meltdowns following the 2011 earthquake. The panel says safety culture at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings company has improved but there is still work to do. TEPCO says no one was injured in last week’s leak, but it triggered criticism in and outside Japan.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.