San Francisco mayor’s race heats up with another challenger to London Breed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed has drawn another challenger in her reelection contest this November. Former San Francisco Supervisor and interim Mayor Mark Farrell announced his candidacy Tuesday. He says the city has crumbled under Breed’s watch. San Francisco’s downtown has struggled to recover from the pandemic. Residents and businesses complain about shoplifting, vandalism and public drug use. The other major candidates already in the race are Supervisor Ahsha Safaí and Daniel Lurie, a philanthropist and heir to Levi Strauss. Breed is the first Black woman to lead San Francisco. All four are Democratic moderates.

