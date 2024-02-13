Scandal-mired Toyota group automaker Daihatsu reshuffles leadership

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Daihatsu has named a veteran at its parent company Toyota to replace its president as it tries to repair the damage from a scandal over cheating on vehicle safety tests. The scandal surfaced after a whistleblower reported the problem. A review found the violations, such as carrying out tests on just one side of a car when both sides had to be tested, had persisted for decades. Masahiro Inoue, now overseeing Toyota’s business in South America, will become Daihatsu’s president, effective March 1. The appointments of a new president, executive vice president and one director highlight Toyota’s determination to play a leading role in the reforms at its 100% owned subsidiary.

