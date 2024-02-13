Tiger Woods draws opinions from fashion world after unveiling of his Sun Day Red apparel line

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods might still be donning his familiar red polo shirt, but the iconic golfer has taken a bold leap forward with a new logo and clothing line partnering alongside a different company that could elevate his fashion identity. Woods introduced his lifestyle brand Sun Day Red on Monday evening the day after Super Bowl and during the middle of Hollywood’s awards season. He’s transitioning to the next phase of his career with TaylorMade Golf after he parted ways with Nike after 27 years. Some in the fashion community believe Woods can survive without sporting Nike’s popular swoosh on chest.

