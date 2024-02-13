Tiger Woods has a new apparel brand with TaylorMade. Here’s what it means

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods in a red shirt on Sunday has become as recognizable as a Masters champion in a green jacket. Only it’s no longer about a Sunday red shirt for Woods. It’s about a brand. Five weeks ago, Woods and Nike announced their relationship was ending after 27 years. Now the 48-year-old Woods has his own brand with TaylorMade Golf. The brand is called “Sun Day Red.” Woods unveiled the new look Monday night in Los Angeles at a high-end restaurant off Sunset Boulevard. The initial offerings are golf shirts, outerwear, caps, even a cashmere hoodie. They go on sale online on May 1.

