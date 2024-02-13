Tory Burch set out to make the everyday ‘sublime’ with Fall-Winter collection at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — Shimmer and glimmer with a dash of the majestic was on display Monday as Tory Burch showed her 2024 Fall Winter Collection at New York Fashion week. Inspired by ordinary objects like a lampshade or well-worn coat, Burch set out to redefine the form of her designs with this collection. Models walked the long, narrow hallway of the New York Public Library showing variations of Burch’s concept, including faux croc tops and skirts, along with Tinsel raffia coats and dresses. Burch said, “I really thought a lot about working on fabrics that created shape, and whether it’s through technique of bonding or seam sealing, but having the fabric be really featherweight and adhere to the body with a lot of stretch.”

