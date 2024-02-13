West Virginia agriculture bill stokes fears about pesticide-spewing logging facility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia legislation that limits counties from regulating agricultural operations is stoking fears that a logging company could resurrect plans to build a toxic-spewing facility. The House of Delegates approved the bill Tuesday after it previously passed the Senate. It would bar counties from overstepping state law on agricultural operations. Last May, Allegheny Wood Products withdrew an air permit application after Hardy County residents complained. The fumigation facility would treat logs to be shipped overseas. The bill doesn’t address the facility but bans counties from regulating any federal or state-registered pesticide, herbicide or insecticide. Hardy County planner Melissa Scott says the bill is of specific interest to many residents.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.