Why AP declared Tom Suozzi the winner of the George Santos seat: Race call explained
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi will return to Congress to replace scandal-plagued Republican George Santos. The Associated Press declared Suozzi the winner at 10:03 p.m. based on an analysis of partial vote results showing him with a decisive lead in Queens and enough of a lead in Nassau County to withstand the expected boost that Republican nominee Mazi Pilip would get from votes cast on Election Day that had yet to be tabulated. At the time the call was made, Suozzi had 59% of the district-wide vote, compared to 41% for Pilip.