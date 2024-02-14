24 investigated in Italy for promoting fascism at a gathering in Ferrara’s Jewish quarter

MILAN (AP) — Italian police on Wednesday raided the homes of 24 people under investigation for promoting fascism during a gathering at a restaurant in the Jewish quarter of Ferrara during which they lauded dictators Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler. Police said the suspects were all residents of the northern Italian city. They wore orange prison uniforms to the Dec. 20 gathering, where they passed out material that not only praised Hitler and Mussolini, but also insulted Anne Frank and the Black Italian athlete Fiona May. The group threatened to kill other diners who interrupted their racist choruses, and refused to stop even after police responded to complaints.

