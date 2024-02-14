A Kentucky lawmaker pushes to limit pardon powers in response to a former governor’s actions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A lawmaker has resumed his push to limit a Kentucky governor’s pardon powers. It’s a fallout from the pardons granted by the state’s last GOP governor. The proposed constitutional change won approval from a Senate committee Wednesday. Sen. Chris McDaniel wants to guarantee what happened at the end of former Gov. Matt Bevin’s term never occurs again. Bevin issued hundreds of pardons in late 2019 — several stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers. McDaniel’s proposal seeks to amend the state’s constitution to remove a governor’s pardon powers in the month before a gubernatorial election and between the election and inauguration.

