A look at the arsenals of Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia as cross-border strikes escalate
By BASSEM MROUE and JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The slow-simmering cross-border conflict between Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group and Israeli forces has escalated, reviving fears that the daily clashes could expand into an all-out war. A rocket strike from Lebanon on Wednesday killed a 20-year-old Israeli soldier and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes killed at least five people in Lebanon. The cross-border violence was triggered by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which in turn was set off by the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas, a Hezbollah ally. Amid fears of a further escalation, here’s a look at the arsenals of the two sides.