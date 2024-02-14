Skip to Content
Alabama Senate votes to change archives oversight after LGBTQ+ lecture

By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate voted Wednesday to put a politically appointed board in control of the Alabama Department of Archives and History. The change was proposed after some lawmakers were upset about the department hosting a lecture on LGBTQ+ history. The Alabama Senate approved the bill on a 25-8 vote. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives. Sen. Chris Elliott, the sponsor of the bill,  said a dozen lawmakers called the Archives urging them to cancel the lecture.

Associated Press

