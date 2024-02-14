Australian parliament wants WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange back home, not sent to US

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he hopes for an amicable end to the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after lawmakers ramped up pressure on the United States and Britain by passing a motion calling for the Australian citizen to be allowed to return to his home country. Albanese told Parliament on Thursday the days before a British court hears Assange’s appeal next week against extradition to the United States on espionage charges are a “critical period.” Albanese congratulated independent lawmaker Andrew Wilkie for moving a motion passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday that called on the United States and Britain to bring the “matter to a close so that Mr. Assange can return home to his family in Australia.”

