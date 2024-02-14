British Foreign Secretary Cameron visits Eastern Europe to shore up support for Ukraine

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said that nothing is more important now than strong support for Ukraine as it fights off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Cameron, speaking to reporters in Sofia on Wednesday, said support is not just a matter for European, but also global security. He met in Sofia with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel. After Bulgaria, Cameron is to visit Poland before attending the Munich Security Conference, where he is expected to urge allies to boost defense production for Ukraine. His office said Cameron will discuss how to strengthen Ukraine in the war now, ensure it wins if Putin prolongs hostilities, and lay the foundation for Ukraine’s long-term future.

