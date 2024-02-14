Caitlin Clark fans can expect to pay hundreds to get in door for her run at record Thursday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fans who want to be able to say they were in the arena when Caitlin Clark set the NCAA women’s career scoring record will be paying an unprecedented premium at this point. No. 4 Iowa’s game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night is trending toward being the most expensive women’s basketball ticket of all time, pro or college. That’s according to secondary market seller TickPick. The average ticket price was $394 on Wednesday. Clark needs eight more points to pass Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women’s career scoring leader.

