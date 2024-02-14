City of Memphis releases new documents tied to Tyre Nichols’ beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis has released additional documents tied to the January 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers, a brutal attack captured on video that sparked outrage and intensified calls for police reform. The hundreds of pages released Wednesday include personnel files for Memphis police and fire department employees who were fired after the beating. They also include internal police investigation files. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died in a hospital Jan. 10, 2023, three days after the beating. The officers, who are also Black, were charged with second-degree murder and federal civil rights violations.

