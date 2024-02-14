Dancer Tiler Peck makes her choreography debut at the New York City Ballet

The New York City Ballet’s principal dancer Tiler Peck has choreographed her first ballet, “Concerto for Two Pianos.” She says working with the company dancers as a choreographer was a satisfying and joyful experience. It was an adjustment putting the dance into other dancers’ hands and trusting them. Peck says she’s loved mentoring other dancers and watching their skills improve. Costumes were designed by Zac Posen, a friend of Peck and husband to Harrison Ball, a former dancer for New York City Ballet. Posen put most of the dancers in shades of blue and gray, with a pop of red for the lead female dancer. “Concerto for Two Pianos” is playing at the New York City Ballet through Feb. 24th.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.