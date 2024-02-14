Dark skies, bad weather could have led to fatal California helicopter crash that killed 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. safety investigators are looking into what caused last week’s helicopter crash that killed the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks and five others. Two aviation safety experts told The Associated Press that the flight probably should have been canceled because of poor nighttime weather. Herbert Wigwe, chief executive of Access Bank, and his wife and 29-year-old son were among those aboard the helicopter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, and its preliminary report will be released in the coming weeks. The former chair of the Nigerian stock exchange and two pilots also died.

