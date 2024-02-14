Democrats cheer New York win as good omen for November. But is it enough to calm anxiety over Biden?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi winning back his Long Island seat could provide a blueprint for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign heading into November. His supporters say it demonstrates his party’s strength in competitive suburban territory that also happens to be where Donald Trump grew up. It was good news after a rough few days political for the White House, following the House voting to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and a special counsel’s report on Biden’s handling of documents. Still, whether the win is enough to counter national anxieties about the president’s age and low approval ratings is less clear.

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

