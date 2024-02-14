Skip to Content
Erratic weather fueled by climate change will worsen locust outbreaks, study finds

By
Published 12:05 PM

By CARLOS MUREITHI
Associated Press

A team of scientists says extreme wind and rain may contribute to bigger and worse desert locust outbreaks. A study published in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday found a strong link between the magnitude of desert locust outbreaks and climate dynamics such as air temperature, precipitation, soil moisture, and wind. Climate change, they said, is likely to intensify the weather patterns and cause higher outbreak risks.

Associated Press

