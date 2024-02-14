German man arrested in Russia for allegedly smuggling cannabis gummies

A Moscow court has remanded a German citizen into custody after his arrest for possession of cannabis gummies and accusations of smuggling drugs. Russian state news agency Tass said Wednesday Patrick Schobel was detained at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg last month and will remain in custody until at least March 15. Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated recently that he would discuss swapping a Russian jailed for murder in Germany in a wider prisoner swap with Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested on espionage charges while on a business trip to Russia in March last year.

