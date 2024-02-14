House blocks effort from New York Republicans to boost ‘SALT’ tax deduction

WASHINGTON (AP) — A longshot bid to temporarily double a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions for most married couples went down to defeat in the House. The cap was put in place as part of the sweeping tax cuts that a Republican-led Congress passed during then-President Donald Trump’s administration. The so-called SALT cap has led to bigger tax bills for many residents of New York, New Jersey, California and other high-cost, high-tax states, and is a top campaign issue. While unsuccessful, Wednesday’s vote gave Republicans in swing congressional districts the chance to show they’re trying to get tax relief for constituents. Democrats called the effort an election ploy to help vulnerable Republicans in New York.

