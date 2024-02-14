Jury deliberates in murder trial of former Ohio deputy accused of killing of Casey Goodson Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors in the murder trial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy say his claims that the man he fatally shot posed a threat are not credible. Also Wednesday, defense lawyers insisted that testimony and evidence presented at trial has been consistent with Jason Meade’s statements. Meade, who is white, is charged with murder and reckless homicide in the December 2020 killing of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., who was Black, in Columbus. The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon but did not reach a verdict. They are expected to resume Thursday morning. There are no bodycam videos of the shooting, and prosecutors have underscored that Meade is the only person who testified that Goodson was holding a gun.

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

