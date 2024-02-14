Man fired from upstate New York hospital pulled over with loaded shotgun near facility

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Police said they believe a shooting at a northern New York hospital may have narrowly been avoided after a disgruntled former employee was pulled over with a loaded semi-automatic shotgun blocks away from the facility. Robert Thibodeau was arrested Tuesday morning after police in Plattsburgh stopped his pickup truck and found the 12-gauge shotgun with two 10-round magazines and a box of ammunition. Officials say the stop was made after a brother told police that Thibodeau had recently been fired from Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and made comments about returning there to harm people. A lawyer for Thibodeau had no comment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.