Massive landslide on coastal bluff leaves Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff. But authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger. The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region. The city’s building inspector has assessed the residential structures. And a geotechnical engineer has observed the slide site and determined that no further action is necessary. But the city says that out of an abundance of caution, it has recommended that the property owner get a professional engineering assessment.

